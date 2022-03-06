Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is $0.09. ChemoCentryx posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of CCXI stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

