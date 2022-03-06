Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $457.88 Million

Equities analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $457.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $467.50 million. CDK Global reported sales of $433.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 646,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

