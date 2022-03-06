Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after buying an additional 1,920,196 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 565,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,144,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 342,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.