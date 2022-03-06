Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $248.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will report sales of $248.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.30 million to $257.52 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $177.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.09) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,001,000 after buying an additional 58,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after buying an additional 49,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,147,000 after buying an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.44. 1,516,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

