Zacks: Analysts Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) to announce $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.09. PVH posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 621.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $10.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.16. 2,208,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.12. PVH has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PVH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

