Zacks: Analysts Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) will report $302.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $307.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $273.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.65. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after buying an additional 148,440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $7,638,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 100,127 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

