Zacks: Analysts Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE DNA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,231,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,599. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

