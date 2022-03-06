Zacks: Analysts Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Post $1.42 EPS

Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 78,924 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.07. 314,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.75. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $97.87 and a 12 month high of $140.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

