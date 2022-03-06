Zacks: Analysts Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Post $1.42 EPS

Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 78,924 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.07. 314,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.75. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $97.87 and a 12 month high of $140.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.69%.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.