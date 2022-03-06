Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.16. Woodward reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Woodward stock opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Woodward has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

