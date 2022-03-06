Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) will announce $83.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.78 million. Bancorp posted sales of $77.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year sales of $350.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.08 million to $356.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $398.65 million, with estimates ranging from $383.29 million to $414.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,252,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 270,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. Bancorp has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $33.36.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

