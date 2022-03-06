Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. 788,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,780. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

