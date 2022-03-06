Zacks: Analysts Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $13.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.09.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $11.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.88. 1,698,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,886. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $182.80 and a 52-week high of $269.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.