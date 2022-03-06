Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) will post sales of $131.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $112.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $593.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $588.20 million to $602.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $712.29 million, with estimates ranging from $682.10 million to $740.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR traded down $5.42 on Thursday, reaching $160.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,567. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.80 and a 200-day moving average of $164.15.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.