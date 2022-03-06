Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $624.64 Million

Brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) to post sales of $624.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $617.40 million and the highest is $630.09 million. Crocs reported sales of $460.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,056 shares of company stock worth $2,556,021. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.73. 2,114,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,697. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.04. Crocs has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

