Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 364.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. 130,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.76. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -12.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $326,000. RDA Financial Network increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 39.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

