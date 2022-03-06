Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

