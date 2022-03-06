XSGD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $196.84 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.61 or 0.06734329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,568.92 or 1.00229022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048506 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 273,738,181 coins and its circulating supply is 268,354,042 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

