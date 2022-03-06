Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Raymond James

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XPOF. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

XPOF stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

