Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Short Interest Update

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 521,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xperi by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in Xperi by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

XPER stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

