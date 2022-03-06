Xion Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,503.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $217,347.73 and approximately $1,503.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.71 or 0.06738282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,875.52 or 1.00031840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00048093 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

