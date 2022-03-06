Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 119,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

