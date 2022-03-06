Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

XHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE:XHR opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

