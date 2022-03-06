WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.7 days.

OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $12.69 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

