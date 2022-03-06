W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

WTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.93.

About W&T Offshore (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.