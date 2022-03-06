Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Workday in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Workday’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $240.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,669.30, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,864 shares of company stock valued at $109,911,391. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

