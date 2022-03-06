Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.69. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.83.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $240.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,669.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total value of $686,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,864 shares of company stock worth $109,911,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

