Woodcoin Trading 45.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 354.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $2.95 million and $291.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,883.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.48 or 0.06754673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.78 or 0.00266892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.70 or 0.00745031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00069803 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00417189 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.00286030 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.