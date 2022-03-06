WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.95

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.95 and last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.52.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 547,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3,495.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 230,133 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

