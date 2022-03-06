Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 25,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CANSF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willow Biosciences (CANSF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.