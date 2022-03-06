Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) to report $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $8.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams-Sonoma.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $151.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,747. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $120.01 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after buying an additional 59,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

