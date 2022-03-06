Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPW shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

