Widercoin Achieves Market Cap of $15,132.67 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Widercoin has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $15,132.67 and $1,208.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.01 or 0.06749868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,692.46 or 0.99873085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047870 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

