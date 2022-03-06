WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 83.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth about $486,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Hovde Group downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

