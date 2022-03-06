Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives $4,000.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

WTBDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.30) to GBX 4,000 ($53.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTBDY stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. 25,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.