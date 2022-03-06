Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
WSTRF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 131,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,792. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 million, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.72.
