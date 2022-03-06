Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WSTRF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 131,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,792. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 million, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

About Western Uranium & Vanadium (Get Rating)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.