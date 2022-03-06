Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

