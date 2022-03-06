WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Tops $4.96 on Exchanges

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00012767 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $610.65 million and $17.75 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.07 or 0.06784039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,827.91 or 1.00039288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00048473 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.