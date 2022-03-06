Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $120.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of DY stock opened at $90.89 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dycom Industries by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

