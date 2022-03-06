Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 13,218 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 464.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fortinet by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $123,599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after buying an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $335.46 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 92.67, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

