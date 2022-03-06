Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OBT. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $22,063,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $8,020,000. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $6,184,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 64.1% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 401,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 156,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $5,354,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

OBT stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

