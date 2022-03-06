Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 246,036 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

