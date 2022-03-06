Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.84 Million Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of CSTE opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.77. Caesarstone Ltd. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

