Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,954 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Inozyme Pharma were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,344,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 165,801 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 37,670 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INZY shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of INZY opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

About Inozyme Pharma (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.