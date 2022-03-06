Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,618,000 after buying an additional 28,545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.45. 169,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,504. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $93.93 and a one year high of $118.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.85.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

