Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $6.21 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.71. The company has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

