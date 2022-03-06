Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $23.65 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 160.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,519,739 shares of company stock worth $1,466,596,715 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $838.29. 22,339,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,808,609. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $952.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $926.04. The firm has a market cap of $841.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.