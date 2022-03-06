Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after buying an additional 673,361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,535,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.