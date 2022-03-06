Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 76 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $17.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $595.99. 4,475,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $597.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.28.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

