Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WEAV has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Weave Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of WEAV opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

