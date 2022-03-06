Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after buying an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 176,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 15.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

VBIV stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $337.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

